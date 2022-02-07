Background

Bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs), which possess immunomodulatory characteristic, are promising candidates for the treatment of acute myocardial infarction (AMI). However, the low retention and survival rate of MSCs in the ischemic heart limit their therapeutic efficacy. Strategies either modifying MSCs or alleviating the inflammatory environment, which facilitates the recruitment and survival of the engrafted MSCs, may solve the problem. Thus, we aimed to explore the therapeutic efficacy of sequential transplantation of exosomes and combinatorial pretreated MSCs in the treatment of AMI.

Methods

Exosomes derived from MSCs were delivered to infarcted hearts through intramyocardial injection followed by the intravenous infusion of differentially pretreated MSCs on Day 3 post-AMI. Enzyme linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) was performed to evaluate the inflammation level as well as the SDF-1 levels in the infarcted border zone of the heart. Echocardiography and histological analysis were performed to assess cardiac function, infarct size, collagen area and angiogenesis.

Results

Sequential transplantation of exosomes and the combinatorial pretreated MSCs significantly facilitated cardiac repair compared to AMI rats treated with exosomes alone. Notably, compared to the other three methods of cotransplantation, combinatorial pretreatment with hypoxia and Tongxinluo (TXL) markedly enhanced the CXCR4 level of MSCs and promoted recruitment, which resulted in better cardiac function, smaller infarct size and enhanced angiogenesis. We further demonstrated that exosomes effectively reduced apoptosis in MSCs in vitro.

Conclusion

Sequential delivery of exosomes and pretreated MSCs facilitated cardiac repair post-AMI, and combined pretreatment with hypoxia and TXL better enhanced the cardioprotective effects. This method provides new insight into the clinical translation of stem cell-based therapy for AMI.