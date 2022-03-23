Newswise — Baltimore, Md. – March 23, 2022 – Healthworx, the innovation and investment arm of CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield (CareFirst), and LifeBridge Health selected seven promising healthcare innovators to participate in the second cohort of 1501 Health, an incubator for healthcare startups. 1501 Health provides investment and resources to help early-stage companies develop and scale their healthcare solutions.

1501 Health will officially welcome the second cohort at an event on April 27, debuting its physical incubator space within CareFirst’s Baltimore headquarters (1501 S. Clinton Street).

The seven companies, chosen from 112 international applicants, are:

Candoo of New York, NY, helps older adults stay safe, independent and connected by educating them on utilizing digital tools designed for daily use, such as Instacart and Uber. In addition, Candoo offers tech concierge services for troubleshooting, installation help and other digital needs.

Flowly of Los Angeles, CA, helps users manage pain and anxiety through virtual reality experiences as an alternative to medication. Backed by NIH clinical trial data, Flowly uses an integrative medicine approach to care using VR technology at home.

Frame Fertility of San Francisco, CA, serves as a prospective parent’s personalized fertility guide, offering an assessment to identify barriers to fertility, followed by personalized coaching and care navigation to reduce costly and unnecessary fertility treatments.

Health in Her Hue of New York, NY, empowers Black women and women of color along their healthcare journey by reducing racial disparities in the way care is delivered. Leveraging the power of technology, they connect women of color with culturally competent providers and supportive communities.

Lantern of New York, NY, guides users through death and loss at all stages. The platform can guide users in end-of-life pre-planning. Several supports they offer include establishing a legacy, providing clarity for family before the event, or assisting grieving family members in managing someone’s affairs with helpful checklists.

Ryse Health of Arlington, VA and Baltimore, MD, is an endocrinology practice using tech-enabled solutions and community-based supports to help patients manage type 2 diabetes. The care team utilizes digital applications to check in with patients frequently as a follow up on each patient’s custom care plan.

Xploro of Manchester, UK, delivers a platform that’s designed for children with preexisting conditions and illnesses, and tested by an Advisory Board of 12 children aged 9-17. The digital engagement platform uses 3D models and gamification to increase health literacy for children.

Six of the seven cohort companies were founded by women.

“There is such diversity in this cohort in terms of backgrounds, solutions and stages of development,” Jordan Evans, 1501 Health Co-Manager and Innovation Project Manager at LifeBridge Health, said. “All of them tackle some of the most pressing issues in healthcare today but from such varied backgrounds and solutions-oriented mindsets. We are excited to see what heights they can reach in this cohort.”

Cohort members receive up to $100,000 in investment capital and have access to unique mentorship opportunities and support from payer and provider experts, along with networking and educational events with other startups, investors and stakeholders.

David Black, Co-Founder and CEO of Even Health said of his experience in the first cohort, “1501 Health has helped us and our cohort of companies navigate how our innovations can be successfully adopted into the larger network of solutions and opportunities in healthcare. Without 1501 Health’s support, I suspect we would have spent a good deal of time pursuing an incorrect path for growth and adoption in our solution, and every startup knows that we have limited windows of opportunity to make the right decisions to reach new stages of growth.”

"Our first cohort made meaningful and impactful progress in just 12 months,” Emily Durfee, 1501 Health Co-Manager and Director of Healthworx Strategy and Portfolio Acceleration, said. “They scaled digital solutions that have the potential to completely redefine how healthcare is delivered. They are creating access points for people in ways left untouched by traditional healthcare. We are excited to see how the new ideas this second cohort brings change healthcare.”

1501 Health is a unique partnership between Healthworx and LifeBridge Health, representing expertise in both health insurance and financing (payers) and healthcare delivery and services (providers). The investment and incubation program empowers entrepreneurs to get their innovative solutions to market and expand their impact in healthcare quality, access and affordability. To learn more about 1501Health, visit www.1501Health.com.

About Healthworx

Healthworx operates at the intersection of healthcare and innovation by creating, co-creating and investing in companies that are improving healthcare quality, accessibility, affordability and equity. As the innovation and investment arm of CareFirst, Healthworx envisions a healthier future for all people by changing the way health works. To connect with Healthworx about partnering, media interviews or speaking opportunities, email [email protected].

About LifeBridge Health

LifeBridge Health is one of the largest, most comprehensive providers of health services in Maryland. LifeBridge Health includes Sinai Hospital of Baltimore, Northwest Hospital, Carroll Hospital, Levindale Hebrew Geriatric Center and Hospital, Grace Medical Center and related affiliates. For more information, visit www.lifebridgehealth.org