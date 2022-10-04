Article title: Proteogenomics reveals sex-biased aging genes and coordinated splicing in cardiac aging

Authors: Yu Han, Sara A. Wennersten, Julianna M. Wright, R. W. Ludwig, Edward Lau, Maggie P. Y. Lam

From the authors: “In summary, this study shows that cardiac aging is associated with hundreds of sex-biased aging gene expression, as well as splicing changes in functionally coordinated genes.”

This study is highlighted as one of October’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.