University of Utah law professor Amos Guiora wrote the book on the impact of sexual abuse on athletes—particularly as it relates to enablers in organizations like USA Gymnastics. After interviewing survivors of sexual assault and examining cases from USA Gymnastics and other high-profile organizations, Guiora has a unique perspective and understanding on why Simone Biles might not be able to participate for the remainder of the games.

Guiora is available to share the research and insights he gained as he wrote "Armies of Enablers: Survivor Stories of Complicity and Betrayal in Sexual Assaults," which was published in September.

Guiora has spoken at (virtual) conferences in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and the U.S. on sexual abuse of athletes and sexual exploitation of children. He has published extensively both in the U.S. and Europe on issues related to national security, limits of interrogation, religion and terrorism, the limits of power, multiculturalism, and human rights. He is the author of several books, articles, and book chapters.

Guiora has received grants from both the Stuart Family Foundation and the Earhart Foundation, and was awarded a Senior Specialist Fulbright Fellowship for The Netherlands in 2008. In 2011, he received the S.J. Quinney College of Law Faculty Scholarship Award.