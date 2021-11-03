Highlights

Taking sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitors was linked with lower risks of developing cardiovascular disease and kidney failure among patients with type 1 diabetes when using prediction models called the Steno Type 1 Risk Engines.

Results from the study will be presented online at ASN Kidney Week 2021 November 4–November 7.

Newswise — San Diego (November 6, 2021) — In addition to lowering blood sugar levels, diabetes drugs called sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors can provide kidney- and cardiovascular-related benefits for people with type 2 diabetes. A recent study examined whether such benefits are also experienced by individuals with type 1 diabetes. The findings will be presented online at ASN Kidney Week 2021 November 4–November 7.

The study applied the Steno Type 1 Risk Engines, validated prediction models for cardiovascular disease and kidney failure in people with type 1 diabetes, to 3,660 adults with type 1 diabetes who were treated from 2001 to 2016. Use of SGLT2 inhibitors was linked with a 6.1% lower risk of cardiovascular disease over 5 years (with up to an 11.1% lower risk in individuals with signs of kidney disease) and with a 5.3% lower risk of kidney failure (with up to a 7.6% lower risk in those with signs of kidney disease).

“In our study, we have shown significant risk reductions for cardiovascular disease and kidney failure with SGLT2 inhibitor treatment in type 1 diabetes,” said lead author Elisabeth Stougaard, PhD, of Steno Diabetes Center, in Copenhagen. “Our model provides an estimate of benefit that may balance the risks associated with use of SGLT2 inhibitors in type 1 diabetes.”

Study: “Sodium–glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitors as adjunct therapy for type 1 diabetes and the benefit on cardiovascular and renal disease evaluated by Steno risk engines”

