Newswise — PHOENIX – The Society of Gynecologic Oncology announced its 2022-2023 Board of Directors during its business meeting on Saturday, March 19. The 21-member board will lead the organization at the conclusion of its 2022 Annual Meeting on Women’s Cancer on Monday, March 21, 2022. The Society of Gynecologic Oncology is a professional organization dedicated to advancing the prevention, early diagnosis, and treatment of gynecologic cancers.

President

Stephanie V. Blank, MD

Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

New York, NY

President-Elect I

Angeles Alvarez-Secord, MD

Duke University Medical Center

Durham, NC

President-Elect II

Wendy Brewster, MD, PhD

University of North Carolina School of Medicine

Chapel Hill, NC

Linda Duska, MD

Secretary-Treasurer

University of Virginia School of Medicine

Charlottesville, VA

Secretary-Treasurer Elect

Marcela del Carmen, MD, MPH

Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard University

Boston, MA

Immediate Past President

Diane Yamada, MD

University of Chicago

Chicago, IL

FWC Chair

Ginger Gardner, MD

Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center

New York, NY

Associate Member Representative

Joanne Rash, MPAS, PA-C

University of Wisconsin Medical Foundation

Madison, WI

Board Member

Ilana Cass, MD

Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center

Lebanon, NH

Board Member

Sean Dowdy, MD

Mayo Clinic

Rochester, MN

Board Member

Paola Gehrig, MD

University of North Carolina School of Medicine

Chapel Hill, NC

Board Member

Shannon Westin, MD

MD Anderson Cancer Center

Houston, TX

Board Member

Floor Backes, MD

The Ohio State University

Columbus, OH

Board Member

John Farley, MD, COL (ret), FACOG, FACS

Dignity Health Cancer Institute at St. Joseph Medical Center

Phoenix, AZ



Board Member

Bhavana Pothuri, MD, MS

New York University School of Medicine

New York, NY

Board Member

Jubilee Brown, MD

Levine Cancer Institute at the Carolinas HealthCare System

Charlotte, NC

Board Member

Anil Sood, MD

MD Anderson Cancer Center

Houston, TX

Board member

Jeffrey Hines, MD

WellStar Medical Group

Smyrna, GA

Community Practice Based Board Member

Fernanda Musa, MD

Swedish Cancer Institute

Seattle, WA

Early Career Board Member

Lauren Prescott, MD, MPH

Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Nashville, TN

Fellow-in-Training Representative

Teresa Boitano, MD

University of Alabama

Birmingham, AL

ABOUT THE SOCIETY OF GYNECOLOGIC ONCOLOGY

The Society of Gynecologic Oncology (SGO) is a 501(c) (6) national medical specialty organization of physicians and allied health care professionals who are trained in the comprehensive management of women with malignancies of the reproductive tract. www.sgo.org