Newswise — PHOENIX – The Society of Gynecologic Oncology announced its 2022-2023 Board of Directors during its business meeting on Saturday, March 19. The 21-member board will lead the organization at the conclusion of its 2022 Annual Meeting on Women’s Cancer on Monday, March 21, 2022. The Society of Gynecologic Oncology is a professional organization dedicated to advancing the prevention, early diagnosis, and treatment of gynecologic cancers.
President
Stephanie V. Blank, MD
Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
New York, NY
President-Elect I
Angeles Alvarez-Secord, MD
Duke University Medical Center
Durham, NC
President-Elect II
Wendy Brewster, MD, PhD
University of North Carolina School of Medicine
Chapel Hill, NC
Linda Duska, MD
Secretary-Treasurer
University of Virginia School of Medicine
Charlottesville, VA
Secretary-Treasurer Elect
Marcela del Carmen, MD, MPH
Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard University
Boston, MA
Immediate Past President
- Diane Yamada, MD
University of Chicago
Chicago, IL
FWC Chair
Ginger Gardner, MD
Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
New York, NY
Associate Member Representative
Joanne Rash, MPAS, PA-C
University of Wisconsin Medical Foundation
Madison, WI
Board Member
Ilana Cass, MD
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
Lebanon, NH
Board Member
Sean Dowdy, MD
Mayo Clinic
Rochester, MN
Board Member
Paola Gehrig, MD
University of North Carolina School of Medicine
Chapel Hill, NC
Board Member
Shannon Westin, MD
MD Anderson Cancer Center
Houston, TX
Board Member
Floor Backes, MD
The Ohio State University
Columbus, OH
Board Member
John Farley, MD, COL (ret), FACOG, FACS
Dignity Health Cancer Institute at St. Joseph Medical Center
Phoenix, AZ
Board Member
Bhavana Pothuri, MD, MS
New York University School of Medicine
New York, NY
Board Member
Jubilee Brown, MD
Levine Cancer Institute at the Carolinas HealthCare System
Charlotte, NC
Board Member
Anil Sood, MD
MD Anderson Cancer Center
Houston, TX
Board member
Jeffrey Hines, MD
WellStar Medical Group
Smyrna, GA
Community Practice Based Board Member
Fernanda Musa, MD
Swedish Cancer Institute
Seattle, WA
Early Career Board Member
Lauren Prescott, MD, MPH
Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Nashville, TN
Fellow-in-Training Representative
Teresa Boitano, MD
University of Alabama
Birmingham, AL
ABOUT THE SOCIETY OF GYNECOLOGIC ONCOLOGY
The Society of Gynecologic Oncology (SGO) is a 501(c) (6) national medical specialty organization of physicians and allied health care professionals who are trained in the comprehensive management of women with malignancies of the reproductive tract. www.sgo.org