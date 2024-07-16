The School of Global Health at the Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University, and the Association of Pacific Rim Universities (APRU), cordially invite all to the “17th APRU Global Health Conference 2024.” The event will take place from November 4-6, 2024, in Bangkok, Thailand, at the Bhumisiri Building, King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital.

The APRU is a network of leading research universities in the Pacific Rim region, dedicated to fostering collaboration in education, research, and innovation. This annual conference will bring together experts from various fields to address pressing global health challenges and explore innovative solutions.

This year’s conference theme, “Harmonizing Human and Planetary Health Through Innovation, AI, and Digital Transformation,” underscores our commitment to advancing interdisciplinary approaches to improving health outcomes for both people and the planet.

Conference Key Objectives:

Foster interdisciplinary collaboration among healthcare, public health, technology, global health, and humanities professionals. Integrate humanities and healthcare to enhance people-centered, culturally sensitive practices. Assess the impact of economic crises and climate change on global health and propose resilient strategies. Discuss ethical considerations and guidelines in AI and digital transformation. Showcase innovative AI and digital technology solutions for human and planetary health.

Interested participants are encouraged to register in advance at https://registration.aprughbkk2024.org/.

For more information, please visit https://aprughbkk2024.org/.