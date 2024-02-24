Newswise — In the realm of microfluidics, separating micro-particles based solely on size has been the norm. However, distinguishing these particles by shape is crucial for advancing biomedical and chemical analyses. This approach requires innovative techniques capable of identifying and separating micro-objects with subtle shape differences, moving beyond traditional size-based separation methods. This shift towards shape-based separation opens up new possibilities for more precise and efficient biomedical research, diagnostics, and various applications in chemical assays, highlighting the need for advancements in microfluidic technology to explore this untapped potential.



A recent study ( doi: https://doi.org/10.1038/s41378-023-00636-7 )led by a team of experts from Chonnam National University, published on January 11, 2024, in the journal Microsystems & Nanoengineering, have introduced a novel acoustofluidic method capable of separating micro-objects based on shape, using surface acoustic waves. This label-free technique marks a significant advancement in microfluidic technologies.

In the study, researchers have made a significant breakthrough in microfluidics, introducing an innovative acoustofluidic technique that distinguishes and separates micro-particles based on their shape rather than size. This method, utilizing surface acoustic waves, skillfully manipulates prolate ellipsoids and spherical microparticles, enabling their separation with unprecedented accuracy. This advancement stems from the realization that shape, a critical property often overlooked, can provide more nuanced insights in various applications. By focusing the acoustic waves, the team has successfully demonstrated that non-spherical objects can be aligned and separated, achieving high purity and efficiency. This research not only challenges conventional separation methods but also sets a new standard for precision in micro-object manipulation.



Dr. Jinsoo Park, lead researcher of the study, emphasizes, "This method not only enhances the precision in micro-object separation but also opens up new avenues in biomedical research and diagnostics, enabling more accurate and efficient analyses."



This research has broad potential, covering everything from enhancing drug delivery to pinpointing specific cells for diagnosis. With further development, it could revolutionize fields like biomedical engineering and environmental science, offering deeper insights and management of the microscopic realm.

###

References

DOI

10.1038/s41378-023-00636-7

Original Source URL

https://doi.org/10.1038/s41378-023-00636-7

Funding information

The National Research Foundation of Korea (NRF) grants funded by the Korea government (MSIT) (Nos. 2020R1A5A8018367 and RS-2023-00210891); The National Research Foundation of Korea (NRF-2018R1A5A1024127).

About Microsystems & Nanoengineering

Microsystems & Nanoengineering is an online-only, open access international journal devoted to publishing original research results and reviews on all aspects of Micro and Nano Electro Mechanical Systems from fundamental to applied research. The journal is published by Springer Nature in partnership with the Aerospace Information Research Institute, Chinese Academy of Sciences, supported by the State Key Laboratory of Transducer Technology.