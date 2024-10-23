Newswise — New York, NY – Oct. 23, 2024 – The American Thoracic Society is accepting scientific abstracts and case report submissions for presentation at the ATS 2025 International Conference. Submissions on all aspects of respiratory disease, critical care medicine and sleep medicine will be considered and are due no later than 5 p.m. ET, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024.

The full submission criteria are available online now on the ATS conference site.

As the largest meeting of respiratory health professionals, the American Thoracic Society International Conference is a great platform to showcase research. Whether reporting on basic, behavioral, translational, or clinical science research, if accepted for presentation at ATS 2025, scientific abstracts and case reports will be shared with more than 10,000 attendees, some of whom are the most influential and respected researchers in the lung space.

In addition to sharing scientific discoveries with the research and clinical communities, presenters will have their abstracts published in the special Abstract Issue of the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine (AJRCCM) in May 2025. AJRCCM is one of the highest ranked journals in pulmonology.

Furthermore, the international conference highlights a select number of abstracts in news releases.

Committed to engaging diverse voices and points of view, the ATS welcomes submissions from researchers worldwide.

