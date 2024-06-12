Newswise — LifeBridge Health has named Sharon Hendricks as chief administrative officer of Levindale Hebrew Geriatric Center and Hospital, a 330-licensed bed facility that offers several types of care services, including a long-term residential facility, a sub-acute rehabilitation unit and a specialty hospital with a high-intensity care unit. Hendricks officially takes over as chief administrative officer on July 1 after serving in an interim capacity since November. Hendricks has been a key member of the leadership team at LifeBridge Health for more than three decades. Prior to taking on the interim role at Levindale, she served as assistant vice president of Patient Experience and Subacute Operations at Northwest Hospital for nearly seven years. “Sharon Hendricks is a seasoned healthcare executive with deep roots across our health system, including having worked at Levindale earlier in career. Her operations experience, particularly in sub-acute care and rehabilitation, as well her understanding of LifeBridge Health’s community focused mission, make her uniquely qualified to take on this new role,” says Leslie Simmons, executive vice president and chief operating officer of LifeBridge Health. She adds, “Sharon is also the ultimate champion for our patients, our team members and our community and has already made a positive impact at Levindale. We look forward to building on that strong foundation and having her enthusiasm and passion for high-quality, compassionate care as she leads our teams at Levindale.” Hendricks has 32 years of experience at LifeBridge Health. She initially began initially began as the director of health information management which was followed by her role as director of health information management and guest relations, all at Northwest Hospital in Randallstown. She then went on to be the director of patient experience before taking on her role as assistant vice president of patient experiences and subacute operations. “Levindale is a truly special place, and I am so impressed with the close connections our team members have with our residents, patients, their families and our greater community. I am honored to continue to be a part of the Levindale team and build on our legacy of top-notch, compassionate care,” says Hendricks.

About Levindale: Levindale is a unique facility that offers several types of care, including a long-term residential facility, sub-acute rehabilitation and a specialty hospital, which includes a high-intensity care unit and a nationally accredited in-patient acute rehab unit. Levindale is a 330-licensed-bed facility offering complex medical care to help patients regain function and vitality after a life-altering illness or injury. Levindale was recognized on Newsweek’s Best Nursing Homes 2024. Levindale began in 1890 as the Hebrew Friendly Inn and Aged, a facility for elderly Jewish people in East Baltimore. In 1927, residents moved to Levindale, a former orphanage named Louis L. Levin, located in North Baltimore.

LifeBridge Health is one of the largest, most comprehensive providers of health services in Maryland. LifeBridge Health includes Sinai Hospital of Baltimore, Northwest Hospital, Carroll Hospital, Levindale Hebrew Geriatric Center and Hospital, Grace Medical Center and related affiliates. For more information, visit lifebridgehealth.org.