Newswise — The Division of Nutritional Sciences (DNS), housed within the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, has established the “Sharon M. Donovan Pediatric Nutrition Seminar Fund.” With the inaugural seminar scheduled for the spring of 2026, this annual seminar will serve as a platform for bringing world-renowned experts in pediatric nutrition to campus. Through these seminars, DNS aims to highlight emerging concepts and discoveries in pediatric nutrition and foster research collaborations.

Named in honor of Professor Sharon Donovan, the Melissa M. Noel Endowed Chair in Nutrition and Health in the Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition, former director of the DNS (1999-2009), and inaugural director of the Personalized Nutrition Initiative, this fund will support an annual seminar that addresses topics and pressing issues in infant and child nutrition and health.

Donovan’s research focuses on optimizing nutrition during the first 1,000 days of life to promote healthy gut and brain development, prevent childhood obesity, and improve long-term health outcomes for children. Her work has been recognized worldwide for its impact on both academic research and public health.

Over her 33-year career at Illinois, Donovan has mentored seven postdoctoral fellows, 51 graduate students, and over 100 undergraduate students. She has garnered over $40 million dollars to support research and training from the NIH, USDA, foundations, and industry. Donovan served as President of the American Society for Nutrition from 2011-2012 and the International Society for Research on Human Milk and Lactation from 2018-2020. She was elected to the National Academy of Medicine in 2017 and served on the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans Advisory Committee.

“We’re excited to announce the establishment of the Sharon Donovan Pediatric Nutrition Seminar Fund. This fund will bring leading pediatric nutrition and health experts to the University of Illinois, who will report on the latest discoveries in the field and interact with students and faculty. These interactions will support graduate education, foster collaboration, and work toward improving the health and well-being of children worldwide,” said DNS Director Kelly Swanson, also a professor of animal sciences.

“We encourage DNS supporters to contribute to the Sharon Donovan Seminar Fund,” Swanson added. “While the endowment fund has been established, more is needed for it to be fully vested. Donations will provide dedicated funding for cutting-edge seminars that will contribute to graduate education, promote collaborative research, and highlight the importance of infant nutrition and health.”

Contributions can be made online by entering “Sharon M. Donovan” in the Gift Designation box which will auto-populate the fund. To explore other giving opportunities, contact the College of ACES Office of Advancement at 217-333-9355 or [email protected].