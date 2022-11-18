Newswise — Rochester, Minn. (Nov. 17, 2022) – The American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) is excited to announce the 2023 UltraEMG meeting, which will be held February 14-17, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, at Sonesta Fort Lauderdale Beach Hotel. Participants will enhance their knowledge of ultrasound (US) and electromyography (EMG) at this exceptional event through front row, hands-on experiences. One of the main objectives of the meeting is to review the fundamentals of EDX medicine techniques. Expert faculty will be led by Course Director, Jeffrey A. Strakowski, MD, and include Katharine E. Alter, MD; Michael Cartwright, MD; Albert C. Clairmont, MBBS; Jon A. Jacobson, MD; William S. Pease, MD; Lawrence R. Robinson, MD; Devon I. Rubin, MD; Erik V. Stålberg, MD, PhD; and Francis O. Walker, MD. “UltraEMG has fantastic faculty that work in a close setting with attendees. There is a lot of hands-on learning, and the faculty are always open to discussing questions and working through difficult scenarios,” said 2023 UltraEMG faculty member and ABEM NMUS CAQ Examination Committee Chair, Michael Cartwright, MD. “Attending the meeting is a great resource for those in practice, or about to start their practice, because it is very practical and provides approaches for real-life frequently encountered cases.” Due to the limited number of attendees, UltraEMG is only open to MDs, DOs, or international equivalents. If you have any questions regarding 2023 UltraEMG, please contact the AANEM office by emailing [email protected] About American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) Based in Rochester, MN, AANEM is the premier nonprofit membership association dedicated to the advancement of neuromuscular (NM), musculoskeletal, and electrodiagnostic (EDX) medicine. The organization and its members work to improve the quality of patient care and advance the science of NM diseases and EDX medicine by serving physicians and allied health professionals who care for those with muscle and nerve disorders. For more information about AANEM, visit aanem.org or Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube. ###