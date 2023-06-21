Newswise — Loyola Medicine president and chief executive officer Shawn P. Vincent has been named to the 2023 Becker’s Hospital Review list of "100 academic medical center CEOs to know."

The list highlights “trailblazers in the healthcare arena,” according to the announcement. Their leadership "results in groundbreaking research discoveries, innovative clinical trials and superior patient experiences.”

Loyola Medicine is a regional, academic health system based in Chicago’s western suburbs and a member of Trinity Health, one of nation’s largest Catholic health systems. Loyola Medicine includes Loyola University Medical Center, a nationally ranked academic medical center with 547 licensed beds in Maywood; Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, a 247-bed community hospital in Melrose Park; MacNeal Hospital, a 374-bed community hospital in Berwyn; as well as convenient locations offering primary care, specialty care and immediate care services from more than 1,500 physicians throughout Cook, Will and DuPage counties. Having delivered compassionate care for over 50 years, Loyola also trains the next generation of caregivers through its academic affiliation with Loyola University Chicago’s Stritch School of Medicine and Marcella Niehoff School of Nursing.

Vincent has successfully led Loyola Medicine with effective and innovative leadership, despite the unprecedented challenges related to the pandemic and the "great resignation.” He has ensured that high-quality, cost-effective academic care is available to the patients his hospitals serve, including those who are marginalized. He has demonstrated fiscal stewardship maintaining a positive margin, despite the challenges in the healthcare industry. Vincent successfully led Loyola Medicine’s efforts to expand their ambulatory footprint by breaking ground on a $70-million comprehensive outpatient center in Tinley Park, Illinois, which will open on July 31, 2023. Under his leadership, Loyola Medicine has increased diversity in health system leadership and its board of directors by 30 percent.

Vincent is a member of Loyola Medicine’s Board of Directors. He joined Loyola in 2018 from Augusta University Health, where he served as chief operating officer. He previously held leadership positions with Hospital Corporation of America, Phymatrix Corporation and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

Vincent served in the United States Marine Corps and holds a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Georgia. He also earned a bachelor's degree in business administration, healthcare management, from Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina. He is an executive fellow of the Advisory Board Company on Healthcare in Washington, D.C. and serves as a board member and treasurer for the Illinois Health & Hospital Association (IHA). He also is a member of the Chicago HEAL – Hospital Engagement, Action, and Leadership, is an inaugural cohort member of the CHA Catholic Health Executive Institute and has held leadership positions in the American Cancer Society, American Heart Association Heart Ball and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Vincent and his wife, Anna, have two sons and live in Hinsdale.

Designees do not, nor cannot, pay for inclusion in the list.