Newswise — Esteemed Johns Hopkins School of Nursing (JHSON) faculty member Shawna Mudd, DNP, CPNP-AC, PPCNP-BC, CNE, has been named new Associate Dean for Academic Affairs. She will oversee curriculum quality and development, instructional design, clinical placements, and more.



“Dr. Mudd’s leadership and longevity at the school will be critical in this new role. She will help us boldly innovate our programs and provide unparalleled learning experiences for our students,” says JHSON Dean Sarah Szanton, PhD, RN, FAAN.



As a faculty member since 2011, Mudd has most recently served as the Interim Associate Dean for Educational Quality and Innovation. During this time, she actively contributed to the development and coordination of the Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) dual pediatric primary/acute care NP track. She also served as the DNP Curriculum Subcommittee Chair and Chair of Faculty Assembly.



Mudd’s career has been dedicated to the health of children in both acute and primary care settings. She has built unique expertise in the intensive care unit and has served as a pediatric nurse practitioner in the pediatric emergency department, a child abuse consultant, and provider of specialized primary care to children of mothers with substance use disorders. Her most recent work focuses on developing innovative teaching methods and models of education along with the exploration of business aspects of healthcare management.



“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve as the new Associate Dean for Academic Affairs,” says Mudd. “This will be an exciting challenge, and I am eager to collaborate with our faculty, staff, and students to create positive change and keep the school on a path of excellence.”



Located in Baltimore, the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing is a globally-recognized leader in nursing education, research, and practice. In U.S. News & World Report rankings, the school is No. 1 nationally for its DNP program and No. 2 for its master’s. In addition, JHSON is ranked as the No. 3 nursing school in the world by QS World University. The school is a five-time recipient of the INSIGHT Into Diversity Health Professions Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award and a four-time Best School for Men in Nursing award recipient. For more information, visit www.nursing.jhu.edu.