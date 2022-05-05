Newswise — Chicago, Ill. – Sherine E. Gabriel, MD, MSc, has decided to retire as the President of RUSH University. Dr. Gabriel has served as RUSH University’s fourth president since February 2019. She is the James A. Campbell, MD, Distinguished Service Professor and chief academic officer for Rush University System for Health.

“We are profoundly grateful for Dr. Gabriel’s leadership,” said Bob Wislow, Chairman, Board of Governors of RUSH University. “Dr. Gabriel has led RUSH University through a critically important time and experienced unparalleled achievements despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to the strength of her vision.”

During Dr. Gabriel’s leadership tenure, RUSH University has grown to record enrollment, with more than 2,800 students, helping to address the critical gap in our country’s health care worker shortage. Research awards have increased 60 percent since 2019 to a record of $145 million. And most important, RUSH University has advanced health equity, increased diversity among both students and faculty and maintained excellent faculty and student satisfaction scores, all while building strong, sustainable strategic and financial plans. In addition, the University’s financial picture remains strong.

These and many other accomplishments are described in the 2021 RUSH University Annual Report.

“While difficult to leave the University, I look forward to returning to my health care roots by pursuing new opportunities in rheumatic and autoimmune disease research in the private sector,” Dr. Gabriel said in a message to the University community. “I am indebted to the remarkable people and teams at RUSH, who have worked tirelessly and collaboratively with me to make these successes possible. I am grateful to have been part of the special RUSH culture and look forward to continuing to know and collaborate with RUSH friends and colleagues for years to come.”

Dr. Gabriel has received many honors throughout her career, including recently being named a recipient of the University of Saskatchewan Alumni Lifetime Achievement Award due to her pursuit of excellence, commitment to education and dedication to her community. Dr. Gabriel’s research, largely funded by the National Institutes of Health, has resulted in more than 250 original, peer-reviewed publications addressing the costs, determinants and outcomes of rheumatic diseases. Her most recent research examined the risks and determinants of heart disease among rheumatoid arthritis patients.

Interim President Appointed

The RUSH University Board of Governors voted today to name an interim successor. Effective July 1, 2022, Larry Goodman, MD, will serve as interim RUSH University president. Dr. Goodman is the former CEO of Rush University System for Health and RUSH University Medical Center and served as President of RUSH University from 2002 to 2019. Dr. Goodman joined the Medical Center as a resident in 1976 and has described RUSH “like a family and like home to me.”

RUSH University will begin a national search for a permanent successor later this year.

“We extend sincere thanks to Dr. Gabriel for her leadership and commitment as RUSH University president and to Dr. Goodman for taking on this interim role,” said Susan Crown, Chairman, Board of Trustees, Rush University System for Health and RUSH University Medical Center. “Dr. Goodman and the leadership team will continue to build on the University’s strong commitment to excellence.”

About Rush University

Established in 1972, Rush University comprises Rush Medical College, the College of Nursing, the College of Health Sciences and the Graduate College. Rush University is the academic component of Rush University Medical Center, a leading academic medical center. Rush University has expanded from one college and fewer than 100 students to four colleges and a fall, 2021 enrollment of 2,889. Rush University is known for its practitioner-teacher model, translational research, nurturing academic environment and focus on community and global health.

Rush University Medical Center is ranked among the top hospitals in the nation by U.S. News & World Report. The Medical Center consistently is named among the top academic medical centers for by Vizient Inc. and a Top Teaching Hospital by The Leapfrog Group.