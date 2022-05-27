Abstract: Early T cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia is a relatively new, high risk subgroup of acute lymphoblastic leukemia characterized by unique immune-phenotype and disease biology. ETP ALL cells share similarities with hematopoietic stem cells and myeloid progenitor cells. These patients have lower rates of complete remission overall survival. Venetoclax is an orally bioavailable BCL 2 inhibitor. We report the treatment outcomes of 2 patients with ETP ALL who achieved MRD negative remission with short course of venetoclax.