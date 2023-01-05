Newswise — Dr. Olujimi A. Ajijola, an associate professor of medicine at the UCLA Cardiac Arrhythmia Center, is available to discuss what parents should know

Amid Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s ongoing recovery from a cardiac arrest, parents may wonder how to best protect their kids in youth sports. Dr. Ajijola of the UCLA Cardia Arrythmia Center says to maximize safety, every parent should learn CPR, schedule a physical examination before the season, and ask the league if there are emergency personnel or automated external defibrillator present at games.