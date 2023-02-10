For couples wondering how to improve the health of their relationships, Tara Suwinyattichaiporn, sex and relationship expert and associate professor of human communication studies at Cal State Fullerton, shares that a great first step is to start with self-reflection and a self-assessment of one’s primary love languages.

There are five commonly used love languages: words of affirmation, quality time, receiving gifts, acts of service and physical touch.

Once an individual knows what love languages help them feel loved and cared for, it is important to communicate this information with their partner to maximize a relationship’s potential, Suwinyattichaiporn said.

Suwinyattichaiporn said: “It’s important for everyone in a relationship or who is dating to be aware of how their partner likes to give and receive love. Knowing this will make you a better lover and partner, which can really increase satisfaction in a relationship.

“Communication is key in all relationships and asking your partner how they like to receive love is a great conversation to have. Don't guess or assume because that could cause resentment and conflict.”

