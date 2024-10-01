Newswise — On October 26, 2024, the National Italian-American Foundation (NIAF) will hold its 49th annual Gala at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington D.C. As part of this prestigious event, the Sbarro Health Research Organization (SHRO) will host the scientific symposium dedicated to the memory of Mrs. Dolores Del Raso, mother of NIAF Chairman Emeritus Joseph Del Raso. Dolores was a beloved and engaging presence at NIAF events for over four decades, earning the affectionate title of “Grand Dame” of the National Italian American Foundation.

The SHRO symposium will take place on October 26, 2024, at 09:30 a.m. in the Executive Room of the Omni Shoreham Hotel. It will focus on advancements in pain management and will include the presentation of awards to distinguished Italian and Italian-American researchers.

Renowned oncologist and pathologist Antonio Giordano, M.D., Ph.D., Founder and President of SHRO and Professor at Temple University, will deliver the welcoming remarks. He will be joined by Marcella Panucci, Chief of Staff at the Italian Ministry of Universities and Research, to formally greet attendees and launch the program.

In honor of the 800th anniversary of Federico II University of Naples, Rector Matteo Lorito will deliver a keynote address highlighting the institution's legacy of academic excellence, dating back to its founding in 1224.

The session will also feature the presentation of the Giovan Giacomo Giordano-NIAF Lifetime Achievement Award, which will be presented to Luana Colloca, M.D., Ph.D., M.S., and the Young Researcher Award, which will be presented to Canio Martinelli, M.D., M.S., followed by lectures from the honored recipients.

NIAF’s annual gala includes special guests and awardees from the world of research, business, politics, and entertainment, brought together by a shared commitment to promote the excellence and traditions of Italian and Italian-American culture.

About the Sbarro Health Research Organization

The Sbarro Health Research Organization (SHRO) is non-profit charity committed to funding excellence in basic genetic research to cure and diagnose cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and other chronic illnesses and to foster the training of young doctors in a spirit of professionalism and humanism. To learn more about the SHRO please visit www.shro.org.

About NIAF

The National Italian American Foundation (NIAF) is a non-profit organization based in the United States that promotes the Italian culture and heritage. Founded in 1975, NIAF has been a leading advocate for Italian Americans, preserving their legacy and promoting their contributions to the United States.