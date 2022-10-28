Newswise — (Washington, D.C.) – The National Italian American Foundation (NIAF) will celebrate its 47th Anniversary Gala at the elegant Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, October 29, 2022.

The Sbarro Health Research Organization (SHRO), in collaboration with Temple University’s College of Science and Technology, the National Italian American Foundation (NIAF), and the Giovan Giacomo Giordano Foundation will host the Medical Conference titled “Italian and American Perspectives on Cancer Care” on Saturday October 29th at 9:00 AM as part of the NIAF gala weekend.

The conference will focus on oncological research collaborations between Italy and the United States and the challenges for providing cancer care to underprivileged communities. It will feature an introduction by SHRO’s President Dr. Antonio Giordano, the Director of Temple’s Sbarro Institute for Cancer Research and Molecular Medicine and Center for Biotechnology, and Dr. Andrea Morrione, who directs the Molecular Mechanisms of Cancer Signal Transduction Program in the Institute.

This year, NIAF will salute its 2022 Region of Honor, Tuscany, the birthplace of the Italian language and Renaissance. Following a successful regional visit where NIAF’s Board of Directors met with the President of the Region of Tuscany and local government officials we are proud to partner with Tuscany. Each year, NIAF, collaborates with a region in Italy to promote its culture, business, and tourism in the United States throughout the year.

“The historical ties between Tuscany and the United States are rich. I had the honor to meet with Eugenio Giani, President of the Region of Tuscany, in June where we discussed the importance of the partnership to promote a culture exchange,” said NIAF Chairman Robert E. Carlucci. “NIAF is looking forward to promoting the beautiful region in America while strengthening our historical connections and business opportunities.”

During the Foundation’s Board of Directors trip to Tuscany members toured the Strozzi Palace, Scuola del Cuoio, the Guarnacci Etruscan Museum, and much more. The annual “Mission to Italy” brings together NIAF’s leaders and local Italian government leaders.

Following tradition, NIAF’s cornerstone program, the Ambassador Peter F. Secchia Voyage of Discovery, visited the Region of Honor this summer as well. Twenty Italian American college students participated in an all-expense paid trip exploring Tuscany.

Tuscany’s history makes the whole region a must-see destination to learn about the contributions the region has made that we are still enjoying. Beginning with the Etruscan civilization that inspired the Roman Empire. The birthplace of the Renaissance started in Florence, the capital of Tuscany, thanks in part to the Medici family’s patronage of the arts and humanities. Visitors can retrace the steps of Dante Alighieri, who is considered the “Father of the Italian language”.

Located on the west coast of central Italy, Tuscany’s coastline stretches along the Ligurian and the Tyrrhenian seas. Throughout the region, discover the natural wonder of Tuscany’s hot springs and the rolling hills that adorn the countryside. The region is known for its red wines of Chianti, the Brunello di Montalcino, the Nobile di Montepulciano, and the Super Tuscans. Tuscan cuisine includes the purest extra virgin olive oil, pici pasta and the Bistecca alla Fiorentina. A meal is not complete without Vin Santo del Chianti DOC, a dessert wine that is a Tuscan symbol of hospitality.

Today, Tuscany continues to build off its historic place as the bedrock of the Renaissance by inspiring the rebirth of dreams. Whether it is through museums, festivals, fashion, or much more.

NIAF will also celebrate six distinguished Italian and Italian American honorees for their exceptional achievements and leadership roles in their respective fields. These honorees include: The 70th U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo in recognition of his service to our country; Congressman serving the 9th Congressional District of New Jersey and Co-Chair and Dean of the Italian American Congressional Delegation Rep. Bill Pascrell, Jr.; Chef & Emmy award winning television personality Giada De Laurentiis known for her Emmy award winning series Everyday Italian on the Food Network; Visionary automotive designer, strategist, innovator and disruptor Jason Castriota; A trailblazer in the pharmaceutical industry Chief Operating Officer for the International division of Walgreens Boots Alliance Ornella Barra; and Paolo Scaroni, Deputy Chairman Rothschild & Co, Chairman of Giuliani S.p.A and Chairman of AC Milan – a premier Italian football team and championship winner of the 2022 Serie A.

Giada De Laurentiis will curate the menu for NIAF’s 47th Gala inspired by Tuscan cuisine.

Hosting the black-tie event will be Maria Bartiromo, a NIAF Board Member, Anchor and Global Markets Editor for FOX Business Network and FOX News Channel; and Joe Piscopo, one of America’s most popular comedians and the former Saturday Night Live star.

The evening celebration will commence with NIAF’s Campari Aperitivo where guests will enjoy a selection of Campari products while mingling with some 750 guests expected to attend the gala.

Preceding the gala will be the NIAF Forum, a series of seminars relevant to various aspects of the Italy- U.S. relationship, that will take place throughout the day. General Jack Keane, US Army, Retired and Chairman, Institute for the Study of War, will speak at the Forum Presentation Luncheon. At a subsequent date, NIAF will publish a weekend schedule with details for each seminar.

NIAF’s Campari Aperitivo begins at 5:30 p.m. and the Gala dinner will follow at 7 p.m. The evening will conclude with an After-Hours party with entertainment.

To see the entire NIAF Gala weekend schedule, please visit www.niaf.org/gala.

To purchase tickets, please visit www.niaf.org/anniversary-gala/.

The National Italian American Foundation (NIAF) is a non-profit, non-partisan organization dedicated to preserving, promoting and protecting the Italian American heritage and culture. To learn more about the Foundation and become a member, please visit www.niaf.org.

About the Sbarro Health Research Organization

The Sbarro Health Research Organization (SHRO) is non-profit charity committed to funding excellence in basic genetic research to cure and diagnose cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and other chronic illnesses and to foster the training of young doctors in a spirit of professionalism and humanism. To learn more about the SHRO please visit www.shro.org