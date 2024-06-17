Sbarro Health Research Organization (SHRO) Founder and Director, the Italian American Antonio Giordano, MD, PhD, climbs in the rankings of the top scientists in the United States and around the world. This recognition puts Giordano in the company of accomplished researchers in science and medicine globally. A source of pride for Italy but also for the States.

The updated 2024 rankings, compiled by Research.com, places Giordano among the best scientists in the field of biology and biochemistry and in medicine, positioning him in the top 500 in the United States.

The analysis considers a series of important factors such as the number of leading scientists at universities, their distribution within nations, citations and collaborations.

The annual ranking publication is regularly presented by leading universities around the world, including MIT, Harvard University and Oxford University, and is a great opportunity to explore where leading experts are heading.

Giordano, trained as an oncologist and pathologist, did postdoctoral research under the guidance of Nobel Prize winner James Dewey Watson at the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, and is the author of various discoveries. Among his breakthroughs, he identified the direct link between the cell cycle regulation and the development of cancer. This research paved the road in identifying a new generation of small molecule drugs that are important today in the treatment of breast, lung, and several other types of cancers.

More recently, Giordano has led research bringing to light the problems linked to the land of fires in the Neapolitan area.

Since 2004 Giordano has also been professor of Pathological Anatomy and Histology at the University of Siena and currently holds the position of Director of the Sbarro Institute for Cancer Research and Molecular Medicine, and Professor at Temple University’s College of Science and Technology.

For several years he has organized a cancer research fundraising gala with Giancarlo Arra, to be held this year on June 20th in Vico Equense.

About Sbarro Health Research Organization: Sbarro Health Research Organization is at the forefront of cutting-edge biomedical research, with a focus on translating scientific discoveries into tangible healthcare solutions. Through interdisciplinary collaboration and a commitment to excellence, SHRO is dedicated to advancing our understanding of human health and disease.