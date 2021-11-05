WASHINGTON, D.C. November 4, 2021 – Professor Antonio Giordano, M.D., Ph.D., Neapolitan Oncologist, Director of the Sbarro Institute for Cancer Research at Temple University and founder of the Sbarro Health Research Organization (SHRO), met today with Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro (D-CT), Chair of the House Appropriations Committee, at the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill. Discussion topics included medical and translational research which SHRO is conducting in the US and Italy as well as current US Government priorities in these areas through the National Institutes of Health, the Department of Defense and other agencies.

DeLauro has been one of Congress’s leading advocates for awareness and early detection of cancer, introducing a bill to dedicate September to National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. “My own ovarian cancer was detected in its earliest stages purely by chance during an unrelated doctor’s visit,” DeLauro said in 2020. “I consider myself extremely fortunate, but no woman should have to rely on luck alone.”

The two also discussed their respective family roots in Southern Italy’s Campania region and the important research and advocacy that Giordano has conducted in the region, on the epidemic of cancer attributed to the dumping of toxic waste throughout the Campania.

About the Sbarro Health Research Organization

The Sbarro Health Research Organization (SHRO) is non-profit charity committed to funding excellence in basic genetic research to cure and diagnose cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and other chronic illnesses and to foster the training of young doctors in a spirit of professionalism and humanism. To learn more about the SHRO please visit www.shro.org