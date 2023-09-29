The political optics of a government shutdown

Shutdowns, like elections, have winners and losers. Virginia Tech public relations expert Cayce Myers says the perception of who caused the shutdown and who didn’t frequently becomes part of a larger political narrative about what party can govern effectively. “While this shutdown is based on a variety of causes, the biggest concern for Republicans is not appearing to be politically dysfunctional,” says  Myers. “For Democrats, it’s trying to show that the shutdown is not caused by their unwillingness to compromise.”

