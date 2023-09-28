Newswise — September 28, 2023 – Recently popularized utility terrain vehicles (UTVs) with "side-by-side" passenger seating are associated with higher rates of severe hand injuries when compared to traditional all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), reports a study in the October issue of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery®, the official medical journal of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS). The journal is published in the Lippincott portfolio by Wolters Kluwer.

"Our study finds much higher rates of mutilating hand injuries and amputations associated with side-by-side UTVs, compared to ATVs," comments ASPS Member Surgeon Shaun D. Mendenhall, MD, of Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia who performed the study along with colleagues at his prior institution, the University of Utah. "We believe hand surgeons can play a key role in increasing awareness and prevention of ATV-related hand injuries."

Higher rates of mutilating hand injuries and amputations with UTVs

Side-by-side UTVs are an increasingly popular category of off-road vehicles, used for outdoor adventure and work. Utility terrain vehicles have side-by-side passenger seating, safety belts, and a rollover protection system (ROPS). These design features provide a false illusion that UTVs are safer than ATVs, which have straddle seating, no safety belt, and no ROPS.

In recent years, the hand surgery center at the University of Utah, situated in the Mountain West, has seen more cases of upper extremity (hand, arm, and shoulder) injuries in UTV riders – more so than in ATV riders. Although enclosed UTVs may prevent riders from being ejected, those whose arms are extended outside the vehicle during a collision or rollover event may sustain serious hand and arm injuries.

Dr. Mendenhall and colleagues compared the rates, patterns, and severity of upper extremity injuries in ATV versus side-by-side UTV riders. From 2010 to 2021, the authors' department treated 87 individuals who were injured in ATV accidents and 67 individuals who were injured in UTV accidents.

Although injury location along the upper extremity were similar between groups, UTV riders had significantly higher rates of mutilating injuries. Mutilating injuries were defined as traumas that caused irreparable damage to the appearance and function of the hand. Overall, UTV riders had three times the amount of mutilating injuries compared to ATV riders (64% versus 22%) and nearly ten times the amount of amputations (30% versus 3%).

Due to the severe nature of these injuries, patients in the UTV group spent more time in the hospital (5 versus 2.5 days) and underwent twice as many surgeries (2.4 versus 1.1 surgeries) compared to patients in the ATV group. After adjustment for other factors, UTVs were the only independent risk factor for these outcomes.

Call for steps to reduce hand injury risks in ATVs and UTVs

Injuries occurred in UTV riders of all ages and in those who were the drivers and passengers of accidents. Seatbelt use was unrelated to the risk of injury or amputations in UTV riders. There were insufficient data on the use of other protective equipment, such as mesh windows or doors and wrist straps.

As they grow in popularity, side-by-side UTVs may be "a new source of mutilating hand injuries," according to the authors. The injury patterns are consistent with those previously described in riders who extend their hands outside the vehicle during a rollover incident, with "a high likelihood of having their hand crushed between the ROPS and the ground."

"Hand surgeons are in a unique position to serve as forerunners for increasing public awareness and promoting patient advocacy," Dr. Mendenhall and coauthors conclude. "Working alongside manufacturers in community education initiatives and product development are ways we can promote safe rider habits and prevent upper extremity trauma."

Read Article [ A New Source of Mutilating Hand Injuries: The Side-by-Side Utility Terrain Vehicle ]

Wolters Kluwer provides trusted clinical technology and evidence-based solutions that engage clinicians, patients, researchers and students in effective decision-making and outcomes across healthcare. We support clinical effectiveness, learning and research, clinical surveillance and compliance, as well as data solutions. For more information about our solutions, visit https://www.wolterskluwer.com/en/health and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @WKHealth.

###

About Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

For over 75 years, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery® (http://www.prsjournal.com/) has been the one consistently excellent reference for every specialist who uses plastic surgery techniques or works in conjunction with a plastic surgeon. The official journal of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery® brings subscribers up-to-the-minute reports on the latest techniques and follow-up for all areas of plastic and reconstructive surgery, including breast reconstruction, experimental studies, maxillofacial reconstruction, hand and microsurgery, burn repair and cosmetic surgery, as well as news on medico-legal issues.

About ASPS

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons is the largest organization of board-certified plastic surgeons in the world. Representing more than 7,000 physician members, the society is recognized as a leading authority and information source on cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. ASPS comprises more than 94 percent of all board-certified plastic surgeons in the United States. Founded in 1931, the society represents physicians certified by The American Board of Plastic Surgery or The Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, and corporate performance and ESG sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,900 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.