Newswise — Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox has engaged the University of Chicago Medicine to expand upon Silver Cross Hospital’s already robust neuroscience program, which includes neurological cancer care, stroke care and neurosurgery.

Through this new arrangement, residents in Will County and beyond will have even greater access to these vital services close to home. UChicago Medicine’s U.S. News & World Report nationally ranked experts utilize a full range of technologies to provide the latest and most effective treatments for the entire spectrum of neurological diseases, including cancer, stroke and other neurological disorders. This expertise is now available to patients at Silver Cross.

“As a Merative 100 Top Hospital, Silver Cross has always been committed to offering the highest level of neurological and neurosurgical care right in our community,” said Ruth Colby, President/CEO of Silver Cross Hospital. “Our collaboration with UChicago Medicine for neurosciences expands upon this commitment and will ensure that area residents have access to some of the nation’s leading experts in neurosurgery, stroke and neuro cancer care close to home and without a lengthy commute to the city.”

Silver Cross and UChicago Medicine are already established collaborators in other clinical areas, including the UChicago Medicine Comprehensive Cancer Center at Silver Cross Hospital and a breast cancer clinic at the hospital. The expanded neurosciences collaboration builds on the commitment of both health systems to provide patients throughout the region with access to the highest quality of care.

“UChicago Medicine’s neurological and neurosurgical experts are dedicated to providing the latest technologies and most advanced approaches to care for patients with the full spectrum of neurological disorders,” said Shyam Prabhakaran, MD, MS, Chair of the Department of Neurology at UChicago Medicine.

“We look forward to expanding upon the access to these life-saving treatments — including clinical trials — for patients in and around New Lenox,” said Bakhtiar Yamini, MD, Interim Chair of the Department of Neurological Surgery and Director of Neurosurgical Oncology at UChicago Medicine.

Full Spectrum of Specialized Care

UChicago Medicine experts on staff at Silver Cross Hospital are:

Silver Cross Hospital is a Certified Primary Stroke Center, meaning it has demonstrated the ability to provide expert stroke care around the clock. A multi-disciplinary team that includes highly skilled neurologists, neuro-interventionalists, emergency department specialists, radiologists, neurosurgeons, nurses, therapists, pharmacists, technicians and more works together in a coordinated, collaborative system to ensure the best outcomes for patients who have suffered a stroke.

Meanwhile, UChicago Medicine has two nationally recognized stroke centers, including a Joint Commission-certified Comprehensive Stroke Center in Hyde Park. This designation is considered a "Gold Seal of Approval" and recognizes the exceptional efforts of UChicago Medicine’s Stroke Center team to provide advanced care according to the latest stroke treatment standards. The health system’s Comprehensive Stroke Center has also achieved the “Gold Plus” award from the American Heart Association (AHA).

The UChicago Medicine experts will provide services at a neuroscience clinic located in Pavilion A, Suite 450, on the campus of Silver Cross Hospital. For more information, call 815-723-4387 or visit www.silvercross.org/neuro.