Abstract

Purpose

Autonomic dysreflexia (AD) is associated with spinal cord injury, manifesting in symptoms of high blood pressure, bradycardia, headache, diaphoresis, and anxiety. Nurses often manage these symptoms; thus, nursing knowledge of AD is crucial. The purpose of this study was to improve AD nursing knowledge while exploring differences between simulation and didactic learning in nurse education.

Design and Methods

This prospective pilot study used two types of learning (simulation vs. didactic) to determine if one was superior to the other regarding nursing knowledge of AD. Nurses were given a pretest, randomized to simulation or didactic learning, and then given a posttest 3 months later.

Results

Thirty nurses were enrolled in this study. Seventy-seven percent of nurses held a BSN degree with an average of 15.75 years in nursing. The mean knowledge scores for AD at baseline for the control (13.9 [2.4]) and intervention (15.5 [2.9]) groups were not statistically different (p = .1118). The mean knowledge scores for AD after either didactic- or simulation-based education for the control (15.5 [4.4]) and intervention (16.5 [3.4]) groups were not statistically different (p = .5204).

Clinical Relevance

Autonomic dysreflexia is a critical clinical diagnosis that requires prompt nursing intervention to prevent threatening consequences. This study focused on how different methods of education best benefited AD knowledge acquisition and how simulation versus didactic learning impacts overall nursing education.

Conclusions

As a whole, providing nurses with AD education was helpful in improving their understanding of the syndrome. However, our data suggest that both didactic and simulation are equally effective methods to increase AD knowledge.