Background

Identifying novel regulatory factors and uncovered mechanisms of somatic cell reprogramming will be helpful for basic research and clinical application of induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs). Sin3a, a multifunctional transcription regulator, has been proven to be involved in the maintenance of pluripotency in embryonic stem cells (ESCs), but the role of Sin3a in somatic cell reprogramming remains unclear.

Methods

RNA interference of Sin3a during somatic cell reprogramming was realized by short hairpin RNAs. Reprogramming efficiency was evaluated by the number of alkaline phosphatase (AP)-positive colonies and Oct4-GFP-positive colonies. RNA sequencing was performed to identify the influenced biological processes after Sin3a knockdown and further confirmed by quantitative RT-PCR (qRT-PCR), western blotting and flow cytometry. The interaction between Sin3a and Tet1 was detected by coimmunoprecipitation. The enrichment of Sin3a and Tet1 at the epithelial gene promoters was measured by chromatin immunoprecipitation. Furthermore, DNA methylation patterns at the gene loci were investigated by hydroxymethylated DNA immunoprecipitation. Finally, Sin3a mutants that disrupt the interaction of Sin3a and Tet1 were also introduced to assess the importance of the Sin3a–Tet1 interaction during the mesenchymal-to-epithelial transition (MET) process.

Results

We found that Sin3a was gradually increased during OSKM-induced reprogramming and that knockdown of Sin3a significantly impaired MET at the early stage of reprogramming and iPSC generation. Mechanistic studies showed that Sin3a recruited Tet1 to facilitate the hydroxymethylation of epithelial gene promoters. Moreover, disrupting the interaction of Sin3a and Tet1 significantly blocked MET and iPSC generation.

Conclusions

Our studies revealed that Sin3a was a novel mediator of MET during early reprogramming, where Sin3a functioned as an epigenetic coactivator, cooperating with Tet1 to activate the epithelial program and promote the initiation of somatic cell reprogramming. These findings highlight the importance of Sin3a in the MET process and deepen our understanding of the epigenetic regulatory network of early reprogramming.