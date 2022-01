Article title: A new view of macula densa cell protein synthesis

Authors: Urvi Nikhil Shroff, Georgina Gyarmati, Audrey Izuhara, Sachin Deepak, János Peti-Peterdi

From the authors: “This study discovered the high rate of protein synthesis in macula densa cells by applying direct imaging techniques with single cell resolution.”

This study is highlighted as one of January’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.