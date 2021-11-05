Research Alert

Article title: Single-cell analyses of human pancreas: characteristics of two populations of acinar cells in chronic pancreatitis

Authors: Brandon M. Blobner, Jami L. Saloman, Celeste A. Shelton Ohlsen, Randall Brand, Robert Lafyatis, Rita Bottino, Martin Wijkstrom, Amer H. Zureikat, Kenneth K. Lee, Aatur D. Singhi, Mark A. Ross, Donna Stolz, David C. Whitcomb

From the authors: “We conducted single cell RNA sequencing on pancreas tissue from five individuals. We identified eleven unique cell clusters including a large population of dedifferentiated cells as well as two unique clusters of acinar cells, one of which appears to exist in a transitional state. We also examined the cellular response of pancreas tissue to stimulation and identified affected genes and pathways, including pancreatic digestive enzymes.”

This study is highlighted as one of November’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

American Journal of Physiology-Gastrointestinal and Liver Physiology

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Digestive Disorders Genetics
KEYWORDS
Physiology Pancreas signalling pathways pancreatic enzymes Digestive Enzymes cell clusters RNA sequencing single-cell sequencing