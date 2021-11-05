Article title: Single-cell analyses of human pancreas: characteristics of two populations of acinar cells in chronic pancreatitis

Authors: Brandon M. Blobner, Jami L. Saloman, Celeste A. Shelton Ohlsen, Randall Brand, Robert Lafyatis, Rita Bottino, Martin Wijkstrom, Amer H. Zureikat, Kenneth K. Lee, Aatur D. Singhi, Mark A. Ross, Donna Stolz, David C. Whitcomb

From the authors: “We conducted single cell RNA sequencing on pancreas tissue from five individuals. We identified eleven unique cell clusters including a large population of dedifferentiated cells as well as two unique clusters of acinar cells, one of which appears to exist in a transitional state. We also examined the cellular response of pancreas tissue to stimulation and identified affected genes and pathways, including pancreatic digestive enzymes.”

This study is highlighted as one of November’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.