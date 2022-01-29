Abstract

As the importance of cell heterogeneity has begun to be emphasized, single-cell sequencing approaches are rapidly adopted to study cell heterogeneity and cellular evolutionary relationships of various cells, including stem cell populations. The hematopoietic stem and progenitor cell (HSPC) compartment contains HSC hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and distinct hematopoietic cells with different abilities to self-renew. These cells perform their own functions to maintain different hematopoietic lineages. Undeniably, single-cell sequencing approaches, including single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) technologies, empower more opportunities to study the heterogeneity of normal and pathological HSCs. In this review, we discuss how these scRNA-seq technologies contribute to tracing origin and lineage commitment of HSCs, profiling the bone marrow microenvironment and providing high-resolution dissection of malignant hematopoiesis, leading to exciting new findings in HSC biology.