Research Alert

Abstract

Stable and continuous supply of essential biomolecules is critical to mimic in vivo microenvironments wherein spontaneous generation of various cell types occurs. Here, we report a new platform that enables highly efficient neuronal cell generation of neural stem cells using single metal-organic framework (MOF) nanoparticle–embedded nanopit arrays (SMENA). By optimizing the physical parameters of homogeneous periodic nanopatterns, each nanopit can confine single nMOFs (UiO-67) that are specifically designed for long-term storage and release of retinoic acid (RA). The SMENA platform successfully inhibited physical interaction with cells, which contributed to remarkable stability of the nMOF (RA⊂UiO-67) structure without inducing nanoparticle-mediated toxicity issues. Owing to the continuous and long-term supply of RA, the neural stem cells showed enhanced mRNA expressions of various neurogenesis-related activities. The developed SMENA platform can be applied to other stem cell sources and differentiation lineages and is therefore useful for various stem cell–based regenerative therapies.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Science Advances

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
Stem Cells Biotech All Journal News
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY