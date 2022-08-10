A study by Hackensack University Medical Center urologists, in partnership with two other institutions, made the cover of the August 2022 issue of the Journal of Urology — the most prestigious academic urology publication in the United States. The achievement publicized a pioneering study demonstrating the value of single-port robotic surgery to remove the prostate in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia (enlarged prostate).

Hackensack University Medical Center contributed the greatest number of patients to the multicenter study, which was conducted with investigators from the Cleveland Clinic and University of Illinois College of Medicine. Urologist Mutahar Ahmed, MD, and Urology Department Chair Michael Stifelman, MD, led Hackensack’s participation in the 91-patient study. The investigators showed that removal of even very large prostates using robotic surgery tools inserted through a single small incision a few inches below the navel resulted in a pain-free outpatient procedure with a very low rate of complications and a quick recovery.

“We are thrilled to have our work involving single-port robotic surgery featured in this distinguished Journal,” said Dr. Ahmed. “This study reinforces the many advantages to single port surgery including the ability to access difficult- to-reach areas of the body with minimal trauma to surrounding tissues, allowing a potential reduced risk of complications, shorter recovery time, and overall improved outcomes and cosmetic results for the patient.”

Hackensack University Medical Center has been at the forefront of robotic urologic surgery and was among the first three hospitals in the country to acquire the robotic surgical system. Dr. Stifelman further expanded the program. The hospital’s surgeons began performing single-port robotic urologic surgery in December 2018, and today one in four of the nation’s robotic single-port urologic surgeries is performed at Hackensack University Medical Center. The hospital has also become a leading training center for the technique, which is now being applied to prostate cancer, kidney, and bladder surgeries, including complex reconstructions.

“Innovation in robotic surgery, like this study published in the Journal of Urology, coupled with an incredible dedication to want to improve the lives of our patients, are just two of the reasons why Hackensack University Medical Center is home to New Jersey's only nationally-ranked Urology program,” said Dr. Stifelman.

