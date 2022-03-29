Newswise — ITHACA, N.Y. – Seeking out embarrassment can result in better motivation and personal growth, according to new research from Cornell University.

Through the first field experiment of its kind at Chicago’s Second City – one of the most renowned improvisation clubs in the U.S. – researcher Kaitlin Woolley sought to study a way to help people advance goals that are challenging, such as public speaking.

The researchers found seeking discomfort is motivating because people can tell when they feel uncomfortable and this “tangible feeling” of discomfort can lead to goal progress.

For the study, the researchers partnered with Second City to conduct a multiwave experiment with more than 550 students across 55 classes. Instructors facilitated the exercise to deliver one of two sets of instructions, either asking students to seek discomfort as their goal (i.e. “your goal is to feel awkward and uncomfortable during the exercise”) or baseline instructions that students typically hear when performing an improv exercise.

“Instructing students to seek discomfort increased their persistence and risk-taking in the exercise – they made more progress and learned more,” Woolley said.

Researchers determined that in order to grow in life and at work, people need to put themselves in situations that may feel daunting, such as pitching a new idea, making a career change or cold calling.

The paper, “Motivating Personal Growth by Seeking Discomfort,” published March 29 in Psychological Science.

For additional information, see this Cornell Chronicle story.

-30-