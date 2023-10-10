Newswise — CHICAGO (October 10, 2023): Sixty-three esteemed surgical educators were inducted into the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Academy of Master Surgeon Educators® October 6, an honorary distinction that recognizes preeminent surgical educators who have devoted their careers to surgical education and are considered premier leaders in their respective fields.

The ACS Academy of Master Surgeon Educators works to advance the science and practice of education across all surgical specialties. Individuals are selected as Members, Associate Members, or Affiliate Members following a stringent peer review process. This year’s cohort includes Members (27 Inductees), Associate Members (35 Inductees), and Affiliate Members (1 Inductee). The first inaugural cohort was inducted in 2018 and the Academy has since grown to include 358 Members, Associate Members, and Affiliate Members who represent ten surgical specialties other than general surgery. Inductees are from 18 states and the District of Columbia. They come from nine countries, in addition to those from the United States.

Once inducted, Academy members actively engage in advancing the Academy’s programs and goals, which are to advance the science and practice of innovative lifelong surgical education, training, and scholarship in the changing milieu of health care; foster the exchange of creative ideas and collaboration; support the development and recognition of faculty; underscore the importance of lifelong surgical education and training; positively impact quality and patient safety through lifelong surgical education and training; disseminate advances in education and training to all surgeons; and offer mentorship to surgeon educators throughout their professional careers.

“This Academy of preeminent surgical educators has been making landmark contributions to surgical education and is introducing many transformational changes in surgical education that will endure into the future,” said Ajit K. Sachdeva, MD, FACS, FRCSC, FSACME, MAMSE, Director of the ACS Division of Education and co-chair of the Steering Committee of the Academy. “We look forward to leveraging the expertise of the members as we explore innovations that will continue to advance the field of surgical education and positively impact the careers of surgical educators.”

“The Academy of Master Surgeons Educators, a vital and ‘living body’ of the American College of Surgeons, continues its legacy of advancing the science and practice of surgical education. The Academy is pleased to induct the 2023 class of distinguished and highly accomplished educators. This recognition is a true testament to the unwavering commitment of the College to develop and promote ‘best practices’ in surgical education, with the overarching goal to always improve patient care.” said L. D. Britt, MD, MPH, DSc(Hon), FACS, FCCM, FRCSEng(Hon), FRCSEd(Hon), FWACS(Hon), FRCSI(Hon), FCS(SA)(Hon), FRCS(Glasg)(Hon), MAMSE, past president of the ACS, and co-chair of the Steering Committee of the Academy. To learn more about the Academy of Master Surgeon Educators, please visit the Academy’s homepage.

“MAMSE” designates that a surgeon is a Member of the ACS Academy of Master Surgeon Educators.

About the American College of Surgeons

The American College of Surgeons is a scientific and educational organization of surgeons that was founded in 1913 to raise the standards of surgical practice and improve the quality of care for all surgical patients. The College is dedicated to the ethical and competent practice of surgery. Its achievements have significantly influenced the course of scientific surgery in America and have established it as an important advocate for all surgical patients. The College has approximately 90,000 members and is the largest organization of surgeons in the world. “FACS” designates that a surgeon is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons.