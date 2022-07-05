Research Alert

Article title: Beyond the gastrointestinal tract: oral and sex-specific skin microbiota are associated with hypertension in rats with genetic disparities

Authors: Xue Mei, Blair Mell, Xi Cheng, Ji-Youn Yeo, Tao Yang, Nathaline Chiu, Bina Joe

From the authors: “In conclusion, to our knowledge this is the first study to identify specific microbiota in sites other than gut as contributors to [blood pressure] regulation. Notably, both oral Actinobacteria and skin Cyanobacteria were beneficial for lowering [blood pressure].”

This study is highlighted as one of July’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

