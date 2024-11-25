Newswise — BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS (November 25, 2024) — Skin Cancer Champions, a private online community dedicated to supporting patients, caregivers, and clinicians in the fight against non-melanoma skin cancer, proudly announces its Silver Award win from the Digital Health Awards Fall 2024. The award, in the category of Web-based Digital Health Portal — Patient Education, recognizes Skin Cancer Champions for its outstanding contribution to digital health education.

This prestigious award honors top-tier digital health resources created for both consumers and healthcare professionals. Skin Cancer Champions was acknowledged for delivering accessible, reliable, and engaging educational resources that empower individuals navigating the complexities of skin cancer.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from the Digital Health Awards,” said Emily Ruiz, MD, MPH, Founder of Skin Cancer Champions, Mohs surgeon at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and Associate Professor of Dermatology at Harvard Medical School. “This award validates our mission to create a supportive and informative space for the skin cancer community. It’s a testament to the incredible work of our team and the inspiring contributions of our members.”

Kaila Choi, Director of Online Community for Skin Cancer Champions, expressed her enthusiasm for the recognition, adding, “We are so proud to provide a platform that helps people feel supported and informed during a challenging time in their lives. This award reflects the passion and dedication of everyone involved in creating a space where education and community come together to make a difference.”

Since its launch in March 2024, Skin Cancer Champions has emerged as a trusted resource, providing expert-led webinars, comprehensive, medically accurate educational materials written by a team of healthcare professionals, and an inclusive online discussion space to help individuals feel informed and supported throughout their cancer journey.

The Digital Health Awards, organized by the Health Information Resource Center (HIRC), recognize innovative digital health tools that meet the highest standards of quality and impact. This award underscores Skin Cancer Champions’ commitment to excellence in patient education and its mission to positively transform the lives of those affected by skin cancer.

For more information about Skin Cancer Champions, visit www.skincancerchampions.org

---

About Skin Cancer Champions:

Skin Cancer Champions is a dedicated non-melanoma skin cancer community supporting patients and caregivers throughout their journey. It provides a safe and compassionate space for patients, caregivers, and clinicians to ask questions, share experiences, and access the latest information on treatments, advancements, and cutting-edge research for Merkel Cell Carcinoma (MCC), Squamous Cell Carcinoma (SCC), Basal Cell Carcinoma (BCC), Adnexal Carcinoma, Extramammary Paget’s Disease, Sebaceous Carcinoma, and Dermatofibrosarcoma Protuberans (DFSP).