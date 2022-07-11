Newswise — Oak Brook, IL – The July issue of SLAS Discovery is now available Open Access on ScienceDirect.

One challenge researchers often face when using high-throughput screening (HTS) to identify new therapeutic compounds is the high number of false positive hits resulting from metal contaminated compounds. When compounds containing metal impurities produce false positives, researchers must spend valuable time and resources testing these compounds rather than focusing on a smaller number of more auspicious hits. To help triage HTS hits, the authors of “High-throughput detection of metal contamination in HTS outputs” by Molyneux, et al. employ a method of using acoustic mist ionization mass spectrometry to identify eight different metal contaminants. This technique is more desirable than previous methods, which either fail to identify specific metals or require numerous steps that are not compatible with high-throughput methods. Access the article to learn how successful the method outlined is in identifying metal impurities compared to previous methods, and how AstraZeneca uses this technique of high-throughput detection.

