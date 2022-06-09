Newswise — Oak Brook, IL – The June issue of SLAS Discovery is now available Open Access on ScienceDirect.

Since their discovery nearly 30 years ago, microRNAs (miRNAs) and their oncogenic derivations have provided researchers new insight into how tumorigenesis can be viewed. The Kaposi’s sarcoma-associated herpes virus (KSHV)-derived miRNA, miR-K12-1, has an established association with the progression of HIV-related gastrointestinal KS. Although the exact mechanisms behind the association were previously unknown, the authors of “Kaposi’s sarcoma-associated herpes virus-derived microRNA K12-1 over-activates the PI3K/Akt pathway to facilitate cancer progression in HIV-related gastrointestinal Kaposi’s sarcoma” by Huang, et al. uncovered the actions of miR-K12-1, with the hope that knowledge of this pathway can potentially improve the future prognosis and treatment of HIV-related gastrointestinal KS. Access this article to learn the how miR-K12-1 promotes tumor growth.

This issue also contains an examination of a new first-of-its-kind method of automating the analysis of data produced through high-throughput screening using automated patch clamp electrophysiology. In the study “An efficient and scalable data analysis solution for automated electrophysiology platforms” by Li, et al. the newly designed software workflow called “Screener” can integrate with current automated patch clamp technologies to perform automated analysis of the data they produce, making it possible to utilize high-throughput screening in patch clamp electrophysiology. Patch clamp electrophysiology has traditionally been a time-consuming, labor-intensive laboratory technique that requires low throughput screening and manually analyzing raw data. With the use of the unique workflow, Li, et al. imply that their solution can substantially improve ion channel research and drug discovery by enhancing the analysis of large-scale automated patch clamp data.

