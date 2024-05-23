Newswise — Oak Brook, IL – Volume 29, Issue 2 of SLAS Technology, includes three original research articles covering skin cutaneous melanoma, glycan-bead coupling and acoustic ejection mass spectrometry, and eight articles from the Advances in Synthetic Biology Special Issue.

Original Research

Validating core therapeutic targets for osteoporosis treatment based on integrating network pharmacology and informatics This study recognizes metabolism-related lncRNAs associated with osteoporosis (OP) and constructed a prediction model for OP progression using these lncRNAs. The authors identify central therapeutic targets including CBFB, GLO1, NFKB2 and PIK3CA, as well as core lncRNAs providing insights into potential therapeutic mechanisms and diagnostic references for OP patients.

Parallel purification of microscale libraries via automated solid phase extraction Presented is a novel parallel purification method using solid phase extraction (SPE) integrated with high-throughput experimentation for drug discovery. This approach enhances the efficiency and sustainability of compound library synthesis by significantly upgrading purity while automating the workflow.

SADXAI: Predicting social anxiety disorder using multiple interpretable artificial intelligence techniques An investigation into the diagnosis of Social Anxiety Disorder using machine learning techniques based on demographic, emotional and physical symptoms. AdaBoost and logistic regression models achieved the highest accuracy of 88%, with four explainable artificial intelligence techniques used to enhance interpretability. The results suggest the potential utility of this clinical decision-support system in diverse settings like schools, hospitals and workplaces.

Advances in Synthetic Biology Special Issue

This issue of SLAS Technology is available at https://slas-technology.org/issue/S2472-6303(24)X0003-5

