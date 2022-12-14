Newswise — Oak Brook, IL (December 14, 2022) – Featured in the December issue of SLAS Technology, the article “Freestanding hydrogel lumens for modeling blood vessels and vasodilation” by Dostie, et al, outlines a new method capable of solving some of the issues existing methods face.

Vasodilation allows for increased blood flow, which involves widening the Lumen – a core structure within blood vessels. Studying vasodilation is time-consuming, reliant on animal vessels and produces inadequate results. Finding a 3D cell culture that can be used to create efficient in vitro assays while accurately replicating the in vivo environment is a growing challenge researchers face.

The article provides a highly detailed guide for two casting methods for producing cell-laden hydrogel rings that can be used in medium-throughput experiments. What makes this method unique is the freestanding approach as the vasoactive movements of the fabricated vessels are unrestricted.

Learn how this user-friendly model is simply constructed and its wide array of research applications and other research articles in this month’s issue of SLAS Technology.

The December issue of SLAS Technology includes these additional articles:

Access to the December issue of SLAS Technology is available at https://www.slas-technology.org/issue/S2472-6303(22)X0007-1

*****

SLAS Technology reveals how scientists adapt technological advancements for life sciences exploration and experimentation in biomedical research and development. The journal emphasizes scientific and technical advances that enable and improve:

Life sciences research and development

Drug delivery

Diagnostics

Biomedical and molecular imaging

Personalized and precision medicine

SLAS (Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening) is an international professional society of academic, industry and government life sciences researchers and the developers and providers of laboratory automation technology. The SLAS mission is to bring together researchers in academia, industry and government to advance life sciences discovery and technology via education, knowledge exchange and global community building.

SLAS Technology: Translating Life Sciences Innovation, 2021 Impact Factor 2.813. Editor-in-Chief Edward Kai-Hua Chow, Ph.D., National University of Singapore (Singapore).

###