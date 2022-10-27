As we prepare to “fall back” and move from Daylight Saving Time to Standard Time, the back-and-forth can confuse people’s bodies and affect their sleep quality. While there are moves in Congress to make Daylight Saving Time permanent, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine has called for the end of DST.

We have 4 experts from our Michigan Medicine Sleep Disorders Centers, a multi-disciplinary program with four accredited sleep disorders centers, more than 30 affiliated faculty and clinicians, several subspecialty clinics, widely recognized training programs, and leading researchers on sleep and biological rhythms. They are available for interviews:

Helen Burgess, Ph.D., Co-Director of the Sleep and Circadian Research Laboratory at University of Michigan, Professor of Psychiatry at U-M Medical School Burgess’ research focuses on the assessment of sleep and circadian rhythms, including light sensitivity, in a variety of human clinical conditions including alcoholism, chronic pain conditions, bipolar depression, HIV and post-traumatic stress disorder. Her research also focuses on the benefits of circadian-based treatments, including light therapy and melatonin supplementation.



Ronald Chervin, M.D., M.S., Director of the Michigan Medicine Sleep Disorders Centers, Division Chief of Sleep Medicine at University of Michigan Health Chervin leads a multi-disciplinary team of sleep experts at Michigan Medicine, the academic medical center of University of Michigan. His clinical and research interests focus on the sleep of both adults and children. He has contributed to research on a wide range of subjects, including obstructive sleep apnea, daytime sleepiness, measures and tests for these conditions, and cognitive and behavioral consequences of sleep disorders. He collaborates with specialists from several other fields to investigate the impact of sleep disorders in other neurological and medical conditions, such as stroke, multiple sclerosis, neurodegenerative diseases, and critical illness just after birth.



Cathy Goldstein, M.D., Faculty at the Michigan Medicine Sleep Disorders Centers, Clinical Professor of Sleep Medicine at U-M Medical School Goldstein is faculty at the Sleep Disorders Centers, where she evaluates and treats patients with various sleep conditions. She is an expert in the field of longitudinal sleep tracking with consumer-facing devices and has collaborated extensively with mathematicians to develop methods to assess sleep and circadian rhythms in the ambulatory, day-to-day setting. Her scholarly work also includes the use of artificial intelligence in sleep medicine and the interface of sleep and circadian rhythms with health conditions such as infertility and gastrointestinal disease.

