Newswise — While back-to-school season signals the end of summer, it also ushers in the endless possibilities of a new academic year. For students at every grade level, prioritizing sleep is essential to succeed physically, emotionally, athletically and academically. According to a new survey from the AASM, parents say that when their children don’t get enough sleep, they are negatively impacted in mood (58%), attitude (49%), behavior (49%), physical energy (44%) and academic performance (30%).

To elevate conversations about students’ sleep health, the AASM is holding the fifth annual Student Sleep Health Week, Sept. 16-20. Through education, stakeholder collaboration and advocacy, the AASM will engage students, parents, teachers, nurses, counselors, coaches and other community members to promote this year’s theme: “Sleep Well to Excel.”

As with any healthy habit, consistency is key. According to the survey, most parents (80%) said their school-aged children and teens have a regular bedtime. Back-to-school season is the perfect time to reset and ensure that the students in your life are “on track” and settled into their new routine.

“Helping your child or teen establish a healthy relationship with sleep is essential for their success in and out of the classroom,” said Dr. Rakesh Bhattacharjee, pediatric sleep medicine physician and spokesperson for the AASM. “What we may not realize is that kids do a lot of growing and developing while they’re asleep, so consistent and sufficient rest is key to their overall well-being.”

With dozens of distractions and responsibilities to manage, kids are under the weight of increasing demands for their time. The AASM survey reports that parents said social media (40%), homework (33%), clubs, sports and other activities (22%) and afterschool jobs (13%) negatively affect the sleep schedules of their students.

“Healthy sleep is necessary for kids to regulate their mood and mental health. If your child is struggling, consider addressing sleep as a first line of defense, in addition to speaking with your child’s health care professional,” Bhattacharjee added.

Finally, it’s also important to make sure students get the recommended amount of sleep for their age. For example, kids between 6 and 12 years need nine to 12 hours of sleep overnight, and teenagers between 13 and 18 years need eight to 10 hours of sleep each night. Online tools, like the AASM bedtime calculator, can help parents regulate their children’s overall sleep routines based on their specific needs.

Here are a few tips from the AASM to make the transition to the new school year a smooth one:

Restrict screen time before bed; turn off electronics at least 30 to 60 minutes before bedtime.

Develop a relaxing nightly routine, which may include reading, journaling or taking a warm bath or shower.

Create a quiet, cool and calm sleep environment.

Resources for Educators

Educators can access the AASM toolkit of resources, including lesson plans, posters and classroom activities.

Join the Conversation

Look for social media content using the hashtag #SleepWellToExcel or #StudentSleepHealthWeek and join parents, students, teachers and others talking about why it’s important for kids to get the sleep they need to be healthy and successful.

Explore the Data

Read the latest research from experts in the field focused on school-aged children and the importance of sleep. Or check out the AASM’s Sleep Education page.

Student Sleep Health Week is presented in conjunction with supporting partners American School Health Association, American School Counselor Association, National Association of School Nurses, Project Sleep, Sleep Research Society, Society of Health and Physical Educators and National Parent Teacher Association. Student Sleep Health Week was created with a resolution by the House of Representatives in 2020. For more information about Student Sleep Health Week, visit https://sleepeducation.org/get-involved/campaigns/student-sleep-health-week/.

About the Survey The American Academy of Sleep Medicine commissioned an online survey of 2,006 adults in the U.S. The overall margin of error fell within +/- 2 percentage points with a confidence interval of 95 percent. Fieldwork took place between May 16-24, 2024. Atomik Research is an independent market research agency.

About the American Academy of Sleep Medicine

Established in 1975, the AASM advances sleep care and enhances sleep health to improve lives. The AASM has a combined membership of 12,000 accredited sleep centers and individuals, including physicians, scientists and other health care professionals who care for patients with sleep disorders. As the leader in the sleep field, the AASM sets standards and promotes excellence in sleep medicine health care, education and research (aasm.org).