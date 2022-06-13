Newswise — This Men’s Health Month, it’s important to focus on an area often overlooked when it comes to overall health: sleep. Sleep is one of the key components of a healthy lifestyle, but men often pass over it in favor of other activities. In fact, a new survey from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine finds that 75% of men say they have lost sleep after staying up “past their bedtime” to play video games, and 62% of men say they have lost sleep due to staying up to drink alcohol.

“It’s important to wind down at the end of a long day, but ideally the chosen forms of relaxation should not come at the expense of sufficient, healthy sleep,” said Dr. Imran Shaikh, a member of the AASM’s Public Awareness Advisory Committee and a sleep specialist in Quincy, Illinois.

To improve quality of sleep, men should limit screen time before bedtime, including video games.

“The blue light emitted by phones, tablets, computers and TV mimics daylight and affects your internal body clock, which stops you from feeling tired,” said Shaikh. “In addition, the stimulation provided by video games causes you to be more active and awake, making it harder to fall asleep.”

Men should also avoid drinking alcohol too close to bedtime.

“As a sedative, alcohol may help you feel sleepy at first, but it can ultimately cause fragmented sleep or other sleep issues,” said Shaikh.

The AASM recommends that most adults should get seven or more hours of nightly sleep to promote optimal health. To help select an appropriate bedtime for your schedule, use the AASM’s online Bedtime Calculator.

