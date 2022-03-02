Article title: Nrf2 signaling in heart failure: Expression of Nrf2, Keap1, antioxidant and detoxification genes in dilated or ischemic cardiomyopathy

Authors: Yingying Lu, Lingling An, Matthew R.G. Taylor, Qin M. Chen

From the authors: “In conclusion, minor elevation of Nrf2 gene expression is not coupled to increases in antioxidant and detoxification genes, supporting an impairment of Nrf2 signaling in patients with heart failure. Decreases in multiple antioxidant and detoxification genes are consistent with the observed increases of oxidative stress in failing hearts.”

This study is highlighted as one of March’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.