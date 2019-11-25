 
Small Business Saturday has a real impact on your local economy, expert says

25-Nov-2019 3:05 PM EST

Binghamton University, State University of New York

All Journal News, Business Ethics, Economics, Entrepreneurship, Marketing, Winter Holidays, Staff Picks
KEYWORDS
small business saturday, Small Business, Business, Black Friday, shop healthy, Economy, Economics, Small Businesses, microbusiness, US economy, Binghamton University, Binghamton, State University of New York at Binghamton, Holidays, Holiday Shopping, holiday shopping season

Newswise — With ecommerce and access to national chains, small businesses can be forgotten during the holiday shopping season. By shopping small on Small Business Saturday, you can make a real impact on your local community, according to Rochelle Layman, regional director of Binghamton University's Small Business Development Center.  

"You might not realize it, but every time you eat at a local restaurant or buy a gift from the local artist down the street, you're shopping small and making a difference," said Layman. "For every dollar spent at a small business in the U.S., approximately 67 cents stays in the local community. Small businesses account for 99.7% of all U.S. businesses and generate 44% of our economic activity. Micro-businesses, those with less than 5 employees, account for 75.3% of private sector employees. So when you Shop Small on Small Business Saturday—and all year long—it can help add up to a big impact." 

