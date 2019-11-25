Small Business Saturday has a real impact on your local economy, expert says

Newswise — With ecommerce and access to national chains, small businesses can be forgotten during the holiday shopping season. By shopping small on Small Business Saturday, you can make a real impact on your local community, according to Rochelle Layman, regional director of Binghamton University's Small Business Development Center.

"You might not realize it, but every time you eat at a local restaurant or buy a gift from the local artist down the street, you're shopping small and making a difference," said Layman. "For every dollar spent at a small business in the U.S., approximately 67 cents stays in the local community. Small businesses account for 99.7% of all U.S. businesses and generate 44% of our economic activity. Micro-businesses, those with less than 5 employees, account for 75.3% of private sector employees. So when you Shop Small on Small Business Saturday—and all year long—it can help add up to a big impact."

