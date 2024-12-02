Newswise — The holidays are a time for celebration and relaxation – but busy schedules, endless deliveries, and temperamental weather forecasts can add stress to an already hectic season. Smart home technology installed by professional smart home integrators can offer a welcome reprieve from these seasonal stressors, whether you’re hosting guests, traveling to see family, or just settling in for a quiet, cozy winter evening.

“During the holiday season, people are discovering how new smart home technologies can enhance this special time of year,” said Daryl Friedman, global president and CEO of CEDIA, the association for smart home professionals. “From simplifying tasks and reducing holiday stress to creating a cheerful ambiance, smart devices are opening up exciting possibilities for enjoying the festive season.”

CEDIA highlights a few key smart technologies that are especially beneficial during the holidays:

Video Doorbells and Security Cameras: With the influx of deliveries, smart security cameras and doorbells are more important than ever to monitor package arrivals and keep them safe from theft. Smart home integrators can help homeowners set up notifications to see when packages are being delivered, check on visitors when they’re not at home, and ensure their house remains secure while traveling.

Home A/V Systems: The holidays are about gathering with friends and loved ones, and a well-equipped living room can turn any home into a personal theater. With a professionally installed smart A/V setup, a living room can be transformed into a screening room for holiday classics, music or even a virtual fireplace to set the perfect cozy ambiance.

Smart Thermostats and Lighting: As the holiday season chill sets in, homeowners hosting friends or loved ones are constantly on the lookout for smart home tech to make their home feel warm and inviting. Smart thermostats, while useful year-round, can be used as a “set it and forget it” solution during busy holiday gatherings, keeping your home at a comfortable temperature while remaining energy efficient. Smart lighting solutions also contribute to making a home feel warm and inviting, whether you’re looking to provide soft, warm evening lighting or program glamorous Christmas tree lights or festive outdoor displays.

“Professionally installed smart home tech is about much more than just convenience—it’s about enhancing special memories like holidays with loved ones,” continued Friedman. “These technologies are helping families stay connected, keeping homes and gift deliveries secure, and making gatherings more festive and memorable.”

By working with a professional smart home integrator, certified by CEDIA, homeowners can reduce holiday stress, keep their homes running smoothly, and create the ideal environment for festive gatherings. A smart home pro will ensure that each system is perfectly tailored to the unique needs of every home, maximizing comfort, security, and entertainment, allowing homeowners and their loved ones to embrace the holiday spirit with ease.

For more information on smart home technologies and best practices for homeowners, or to find a smart home professional, visit cedia.org/homeowners.