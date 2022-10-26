Newswise — Compelling work from five recent MFA and BFA graduates of the School of the Museum of Fine Arts (SMFA) at Tufts University is the focus of the new exhibition “SMFA at Tufts: Archive and Archaeology,” on view from Nov. 19, 2022 to April 16, 2023 at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (MFA), in the Edward H. Linde Gallery (Gallery 168).

This exhibition is the fourth iteration of an ongoing collaboration between the MFA and SMFA at Tufts.

This presentation is one of a series of programs that reflects the MFA’s commitment to the next generation of young, promising artists and curators and continues the historic relationship between the two institutions, which dates to SMFA’s founding in 1876.

Curated by Tufts graduate students, this exhibition brings together work that explores the concept of archives, which shape our relationships to memory, history, geography, storytelling, feeling and ourselves.

Traditional archives might look like a storage facility, a repository of public records, or a special library with files of paper ephemera. The exhibition’s artworks present us with unconventional archival forms, as each artist uses their chosen medium—ranging from video to soft sculpture to painting—to construct, preserve, and share information.

Artists Alonso Nichols and Zuofu Wang create work that contextualizes little-known, racialized histories that intersect with their respective Black-American and Chinese identities. Julie Francois considers national, familial and personal history, combining Haitian and Roman-Catholic iconography in a photolithographic collage of her siblings. Rei Xiao and Andrew Cain transform collective and individual childhood trauma into emotive and evocative autobiographical expressions.

Also, this exhibition will feature several activation events featuring Cain's sculpture, “Hugging Machine” (dates TBD). During these activation events, visitors will be able to touch and hug Cain's human-sized felted sculpture, and interact with two additional tactile objects created by the artist.

All the artists featured are either current Bachelor of Fine Arts degree students or received their Master of Fine Arts degrees as members of the SMFA at Tufts Class of 2022. Nichols, Wang and Cain are also current post graduate teaching fellows at SMFA at Tufts.

The exhibit is organized by the Department of Contemporary Art at the Museum and curated by graduate students in the Department of the History of Art and Architecture and the Museum Education Program at Tufts with support from the Tufts University Art Galleries.

Tufts graduate student curators included Tufts Class of 2022 Museum Studies graduate Michaela Antunes Blanc and Jennifer Gee, current Master of Arts candidate in History of Art and Architecture and Museum Studies at Tufts.

It is generously supported by the Callaghan Family Fund for Contemporary Exhibitions.

This close cooperation between SMFA at Tufts and the MFA is one of many programs that reflect the museum’s commitment to the next generation of promising young artists and curators.

“This series gives our talented students and alumni the opportunity for their work to be displayed in a world-class museum and be seen and appreciated by the art lovers who visit the MFA,” said Nate Harrison, dean ad interim of SMFA at Tufts. “The forthcoming exhibit showcases the research-based practices for which our school is known, and is a wonderful continuation of the MFA and SMFA at Tufts’ long and fruitful relationship.”

This is the fourth exhibit showcasing the work of SMFA at Tufts students and recent alumni in this collaborative series. Previous exhibits spotlighted the work of Samantha Nye and Helina Metaferia – both SMFA at Tufts alumni and former SMFA Traveling Fellows – and the work of SMFA Class of 2019 graduates.

Established in 1899, the SMFA Traveling Fellows program awards funds to select artists for post-graduate work and travel. Ten SMFA at Tufts alumni are selected by a jury each year to receive a $10,000 grant to use for travel, research or other expenses related to their work. One of the largest endowed art school grant programs in the United States, the fellowships provide critical early-career support for SMFA at Tufts alumni.

The next installment of this series will showcase the work of an SMFA Traveling Fellow, selected by a jury.

