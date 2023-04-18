Newswise — LOS ANGELES (April 18, 2023) --

Cardiothoracic surgeons and cardiologists from the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai are available to discuss the latest advances in research, clinical care and surgery throughout the International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation (ISHLT) Scientific Sessions 2023, taking place April 19-22 in Denver.

During the conference, the ISHLT also will recognize heart transplant cardiologist Jon Kobashigawa, MD, director of Advanced Heart Disease and the Heart Transplant Program in the Smidt Heart Institute, with the highly coveted 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award.

“I am honored and humbled to receive the ISHLT 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award, the most prestigious in the field of heart transplantation,” said Kobashigawa, the DSL/Thomas D. Gordon Chair in Heart Transplantation Medicine at Cedars-Sinai and chief medical officer of the California Heart Center Foundation, an affiliate of Cedars-Sinai. “I share this award with all my colleagues who have dedicated their professional careers to saving the lives of countless patients with end-stage heart disease. I am awed to be included in the group of legendary leaders in our field who have also received the award.”

Among the experts from the Smidt Heart Institute who will be available for commentary is Joanna Chikwe, MD, chair of the Department of Cardiac Surgery and the Irina and George Schaeffer Distinguished Chair in Cardiac Surgery. Chikwe can speak to a range of topics, including heart transplant surgical techniques and lung transplant survival data.

