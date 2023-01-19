Newswise — LOS ANGELES (Jan. 19, 2023) -- Cardiothoracic surgeons and investigators from the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai bring their leading-edge expertise in heart and lung surgery to the 59th Annual Meeting of The Society of Thoracic Surgeons (STS), Jan. 21-23, 2023, in San Diego.

Pioneers in areas like minimally invasive lung transplantation, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), and robotic surgery, and experts from one of the largest heart transplant programs in the U.S. will be available throughout the conference for media interviews and commentary.

“We are eager to bring our state-of-the-art technologies and approaches in areas like mitral valve repair, robotic cardiac surgery and tricuspid valve surgery to this prestigious conference,” said Joanna Chikwe, MD, professor and chair of the Department of Cardiac Surgery in the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai. “Our technical and clinical innovations enable us to successfully treat many more patients with the most challenging heart conditions.”

Cedars-Sinai is ranked #2 in the U.S., according to U.S. News & World Report's “Best Hospitals 2022-2023.”

Chikwe, the Irina and George Schaeffer Distinguished Chair in Cardiac Surgery, will direct a course on robotic mitral valve repair and present an update on the latest news from the PRIMARY Trial comparing transcatheter procedures to surgical management of degenerative mitral disease. Chikwe also will moderate a joint forum with editors from the Journal of the American College of Cardiology (JACC).

“Our team of cardiac surgeons performed 191 thoracic organ transplants last year, making us among the most successful thoracic organ transplant programs in the U.S., " Chikwe said. “Notably, we performed more heart and lung transplants than most programs nationally.”

Additional experts available for interviews include Michael Bowdish, MD, MS, vice chair of the Department of Cardiac Surgery in the Smidt Heart Institute, and Dominic Emerson, MD, associate surgical director of Heart Transplant and Mechanical Circulatory Support and surgical co-director of the Cardiac Surgery Intensive Care Unit.

Bowdish is a national leader in cardiac surgery and among a handful of cardiac surgeons who have been funded by the National Institutes of Health for 10 years. He will be presenting the latest outcomes activity data on cardiac surgery in the U.S. from the STS adult cardiac surgery database.

Emerson is an expert in heart failure, heart transplant, mitral surgery, end-stage heart disease, mechanical circulatory support and heart transplant. He will participate in a hands-on course on robotic mitral valve repair and give a presentation about patient selection and team preparation for robotic cardiac surgery.

Follow the meeting live on Twitter using the hashtag #STS2023 and follow Cedars-Sinai on Twitter at @CedarsSinaiMed.

To secure interviews with experts from the Smidt Heart Institute, please contact Cara Martinez at [email protected] or 310-562-7821.