LOS ANGELES (Nov. 12, 2024) -- Physicians and investigators from the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai will give more than 30 presentations at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions Nov. 16-18 in Chicago.

“This meeting is the ideal opportunity for all those who treat and study cardiovascular disease to exchange patient care approaches and research findings that move health forward,” said Joanna Chikwe, MD, professor and chair of the Department of Cardiac Surgery and the Irina and George Schaeffer Distinguished Chair in Cardiac Surgery in the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai.

As vice chair of the AHA Committee on Scientific Sessions Program, Chikwe is available for media interviews about research being presented at the meeting. A leading cardiac surgeon, Chikwe also will present “The Future of Mitral Surgery in Lifetime Management Amidst Emerging Trials” and “Current Mastery and Future Frontiers in Mitral Valve Disease.”

Additional Cedars-Sinai experts speaking at the scientific sessions include:

Christine Albert, MD, MPH, chair of the Department of Cardiology and the Lee and Harold Kapelovitz Distinguished Chair in Cardiology, will share the late-breaking science presentation “Redefining Arrhythmia Treatment: Pushing Boundaries” and discuss common genetic variants impacting sudden cardiac death, as well as practice-changing studies on new therapies and devices to manage arrhythmias.

Natalie Bello, MD, MPH, director of Hypertension Research, will moderate a discussion with a global focus on managing hypertension in pregnant and postpartum patients to reduce disparities in outcomes.

Sumeet Chugh, MD, director of the Center for Cardiac Arrest Prevention and the Pauline and Harold Price Chair in Cardiac Electrophysiology Research, will review new approaches in the prevention of sudden cardiac death and will be a panelist for a session about artificial intelligence and arrhythmias.

Joseph Ebinger, MD, associate professor of Cardiology, will explain how to identify the over- and under-treated using electronic health record data. He will also present “Going from Novel Innovations to Use in Clinical Workflows.”

Martha Gulati, MD, director of Preventive Cardiology, will discuss the use of GLP-1 agonists for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, obesity and atrial fibrillation.

Aakriti Gupta, MD, will participate in a case-based discussion on complex TAVR and beyond.

Anja Karlstaedt, MD, PhD, assistant professor of Cardiology and Biomedical Sciences, will discuss cardio-oncology, and the role of mitochondria and metabolism in heart failure.

Sanjay Kaul, MD, director of Cardiology Fellowship Training, will participate in a seminar on the evolving landscape of diabetes and cardiovascular outcomes.

David Lefer, PhD, director of Translational Research, will present “Renoprotection Drives Cardioprotection in Heart Failure” and “Health Tech Implementation.”

Raj Makkar, MD, associate director of the Smidt Heart Institute, will join a discussion on “Novel Mitral and Tricuspid Valve Therapies: Current Status and a Glimpse Into the Future.”

David Ouyang, MD, assistant professor of Cardiology, will be a discussant in the late-breaking science presentation about artificial intelligence and echocardiography.

Alexis Simpkins, MD, associate professor of Neurology and director of Vascular Neurology Research, will lead a session on using antiplatelet therapy to prevent stroke and will share specific approaches for preventing secondary strokes in patients with atrial fibrillation.

Janet Wei, MD, associate professor of Cardiology and Biomedical Sciences, will lead a research session on sex differences in cardiovascular disease and moderate a discussion on cardiovascular disease in women and underrepresented populations.

